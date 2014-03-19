Police in Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked his stepfather with a pair of scissors. The victim, 24, is married to the boy's 46-year-old mother.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the boy sprayed insecticide on his stepfather's face and then slashed the top of his head and face with scissors. The boy's mother called 110.
The man was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition on Monday.
