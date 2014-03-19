At least nine children who evacuated from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima following the 2011 nuclear accident to Kanagawa Prefecture have experienced bullying at school, a lawyer group said Monday.

The group supporting people affected by the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant examined statements submitted by 61 families for a collective damages lawsuit filed with Yokohama District Court against the central government and the power firm.

The group scrutinized the statements after it came to light that Fukushima evacuee children were bullied at school in the prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Of the households, 29 have children who are or were attending an elementary, junior high or senior high school or a college of technology in the prefecture after their evacuation from Fukushima.

福島から避難した生徒8人もいじめを訴えています。 原発事故の被災者らを支援している弁護士によりますと、福島県から川崎市に避難した男子生徒（16）が中学校に在学中に「福島県民は奴隷だ」などと言われ、「近付くな」と避けられたりしていました。