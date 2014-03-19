At least nine children who evacuated from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima following the 2011 nuclear accident to Kanagawa Prefecture have experienced bullying at school, a lawyer group said Monday.
The group supporting people affected by the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant examined statements submitted by 61 families for a collective damages lawsuit filed with Yokohama District Court against the central government and the power firm.
The group scrutinized the statements after it came to light that Fukushima evacuee children were bullied at school in the prefecture, south of Tokyo.
Of the households, 29 have children who are or were attending an elementary, junior high or senior high school or a college of technology in the prefecture after their evacuation from Fukushima.
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)
The United States and Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the U.S. military's return of nearly 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares) of land on Okinawa island to the Japanese government, the largest transfer since 1972. (Reuters)
Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012. (rocketnews24.com)
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders. (Jiji)