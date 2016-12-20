Japan's Supreme Court ruled against Okinawa Prefecture in a lawsuit over the relocation of a US base there.

Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga revoked a landfill permit to build an alternative facility for the US Marine Corps Futenma Air Station off the Henoko district in Nago city. The prefecture and the central government reached a settlement in March this year.

The government suspended reclamation work at Henoko after the settlement, and issued a directive to the prefecture to retract its order. When the prefecture refused, the government filed the latest lawsuit.

In September, a high court sided with the government and ruled the revocation illegal.

It said moving the air station to a coastal area in the Henoko district is the only option to address noise concerns at Futenma. The prefecture filed an appeal.

辺野古埋め立てを巡る裁判で、沖縄県の敗訴が確定しました。 沖縄県のアメリカ軍普天間基地の名護市辺野古への移設を巡っては、埋め立て承認を取り消した翁長知事を国が訴えました。福岡高裁那覇支部は9月、国の主張を全面的に認める判決を言い渡し、沖縄県が上告していました。