Japan's Supreme Court ruled against Okinawa Prefecture in a lawsuit over the relocation of a US base there.
Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga revoked a landfill permit to build an alternative facility for the US Marine Corps Futenma Air Station off the Henoko district in Nago city.
The prefecture and the central government reached a settlement in March this year.
The government suspended reclamation work at Henoko after the settlement, and issued a directive to the prefecture to retract its order. When the prefecture refused, the government filed the latest lawsuit.
In September, a high court sided with the government and ruled the revocation illegal.
It said moving the air station to a coastal area in the Henoko district is the only option to address noise concerns at Futenma. The prefecture filed an appeal.
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government is considering opposing a U.S.-sponsored motion to impose a U.N. arms embargo on South Sudan, or abstaining from a Security Council vote on it, it was learned on Wednesday. (Jiji)
A luxury restaurant in the posh Ginza district in Tokyo's Chuo Ward has been hit by food poisoning caused by norovirus, with 49 people showing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Saitama Prefectural Police are planning to question a man believed to be of African descent once he recovers from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident at a residence in Soka City that left three persons dead, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan will start reviewing government-set drug prices for some products every year, mainly those whose prices differ significantly from market prices, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said Tuesday. (Jiji)