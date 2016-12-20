Japan's space agency has successfully launched the second version of its Epsilon small rocket.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, launched the rocket at 8 PM on Tuesday from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

About 13 minutes after liftoff, the Epsilon-2 released a satellite into orbit at an altitude of around 500 kilometers. The satellite's purpose is to survey the radiation that surrounds the Earth.

JAXA has been developing the Epsilon in cooperation with the Japanese firm IHI Aerospace. The rocket is designed to launch small satellites weighing several hundred kilograms at low cost.

The first Epsilon was successfully launched in 2013. Engineers have since improved the rocket's second-stage engine and boosted its payload capacity by 30 percent.

鹿児島県の内之浦宇宙空間観測所から「イプシロンロケット2号機」が打ち上げられました。搭載された衛星は予定の軌道に投入され、打ち上げは成功しました。 イプシロンロケット2号機は20日午後8時に打ち上げられ、13分後に搭載した衛星を切り離しました。