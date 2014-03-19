A luxury restaurant in the posh Ginza district in Tokyo's Chuo Ward has been hit by food poisoning caused by norovirus, with 49 people showing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday.
The affected people were among 138 participants in a stand-up party held at Bvlgari Il Ristorante Luca Fantin on Dec. 11, and their symptoms appeared on Dec. 12-13, according to the metropolitan government.
The ward ordered the restaurant to suspend its business for three days from Tuesday, though it has already been closed since Friday.
This was the second norovirus poisoning case at the restaurant after one in March 2010.
