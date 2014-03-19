Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017.

The starting fare will stand at 410 yen for 1.052 kilometers, compared with the current 730 yen for 2 kilometers.

The ministry hopes to stimulate demand for casual short-distance rides from tourists to Japan and elderly people.

The new fare will apply to taxies operating in the busy 23 wards in central Tokyo and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in the western suburbs.

来年の1月末にも、東京都内のタクシーの初乗り運賃が短い距離に対応して410円になる見通しです。 対象は東京23区と武蔵野市、三鷹市の営業地域のタクシーで、来年1月末にも初乗り料金が1.052キロで410円になります。これまでは初乗りは2キロで730円でした。