Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017.
The starting fare will stand at 410 yen for 1.052 kilometers, compared with the current 730 yen for 2 kilometers.
The ministry hopes to stimulate demand for casual short-distance rides from tourists to Japan and elderly people.
The new fare will apply to taxies operating in the busy 23 wards in central Tokyo and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in the western suburbs.
VIDEO
来年の1月末にも、東京都内のタクシーの初乗り運賃が短い距離に対応して410円になる見通しです。 対象は東京23区と武蔵野市、三鷹市の営業地域のタクシーで、来年1月末にも初乗り料金が1.052キロで410円になります。これまでは初乗りは2キロで730円でした。
Dec 22
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017.
(Jiji)
Dec 21
NA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan.
(Japan Today)
Dec 20
A memorial event was held Monday to mark the cumulative number of passengers of the Shibayama Railway Line, known as the shortest rail in Japan, exceeding 10 million 14 years after its opening.
(Jiji)
Dec 20
Qantas on Monday launched flights between Melbourne and Tokyo Narita.
(Japan Today)
Dec 19
Now's your change to look just like John, Paul, George, and Ringo did when they first touched down in Tokyo in 1966.
(rocketnews24.com)
Dec 19
Japan's foreign ministry will ease visa requirements for Russian nationals to promote people-to-people exchanges. The move came after the Japan-Russia summit held last Thursday and Friday.
(NHK)
Dec 18
An amusement park in southwestern Japan that sparked a flood of criticism for using thousands of frozen fish in an ice rink said Friday it will be closing at the end of 2017.
(Japan Today)
Dec 17
After a magnitude 7 earthquake struck the southern Kyushu area in April 2016, it was clear that once initial recovery efforts had been completed, it would be necessary to tell the rest of the country - and the world - that Kyushu was open for business and waiting for all with open arms.
(Japan Today)
Dec 14
It may seem like a way to rip you off, but it's actually a delicious aspect of Japanese restaurant culture.
(rocketnews24.com)