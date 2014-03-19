Japan will start reviewing government-set drug prices for some products every year, mainly those whose prices differ significantly from market prices, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said Tuesday.

Currently, the government conducts the review every two years in principle, covering all prescription drugs.

Some members of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy earlier this month proposed the prices of all drugs be reviewed annually.

But the government decided to limit the scope, apparently taking into account drug makers' opposition to the proposal.

医療費の抑制を図るため、政府は薬の価格を見直す時期について、現在の2年に1度から毎年、実施するとした基本方針を決めました。 薬の価格は、医療機関が卸会社から購入する際の実勢価格をもとに現在、2年に1度見直されています。