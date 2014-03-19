An "idol group" formed by five young male employees of the city government of Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, has proven to be popular and is busy with local promotion activities.

A video in which the members dance at locations in the city has been viewed more than 10,000 times since it was released on the Internet in September.

The group, TMN 4.8, has created a second video, aimed at attracting donations to the city under the country's "furusato nozei" system, in which people can make donations to municipalities and prefectures of their choice, and in exchange qualify for tax breaks and get gifts from the recipient local governments.

Tamano Mayor Susumu Kuroda has pinned high hopes on the members in promoting the city, saying, "I want them to work hard as salesmen for Tamano."