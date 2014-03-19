NA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan.

ANA's A320neo is configured for 146 passengers in a two-class cabin layout with 8 business class seats and 138 economy class seats. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePower PW1100G-JM engines.

ANA plans to start scheduled commercial services with the aircraft, from Japan to countries in Asia from January 2017.