Gang member detained for drug possession escapes from hospital
A gang member, detained for possessing stimulant drugs, has been put on a nationwide wanted list after he escaped from a hospital in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, an arrest warrant had been issued for Yoshiyuki Yuhara, 41, a member of the organized crime syndicate Matsuba-kai, for possession of stimulant drugs in June 2016, Fuji TV reported. Yuhara tried to escape from police when they showed up at his residence on Nov 6, by jumping from the balcony. He injured his leg and had been in hospital since that time.

Police had been waiting for Yuhara to recover before formally arresting him.

On Dec 16, as he was about to be discharged from hospital, Yuhara-who was in a wheelchair-suddenly jumped up, ran out of the hospital and got into a car that was waiting outside for him. Three policemen were behind him at the time of his escape but were unable to prevent his getaway.

Dec 23
Emperor turns 83, expresses gratitude for abdication talks
Japanese Emperor Akihito turned 83 on Friday. At a press conference held prior to the birthday, he expressed his gratitude for national discussions on his possible abdication. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Huge fire in Niigata under control
A huge fire in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, is under control after burning about 140 buildings, including houses. Local officials say 5 people were injured. (NHK)
Dec 23
Japanese 2016 births to slip below 1 million
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Japan govt holds ceremony to mark return of U.S. site in Okinawa
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)
Dec 22
Caroline Kennedy's Christmas cheer goes viral in Japan
Caroline Kennedy's holiday cheer is going viral in the land of the rising sun. (stripes.com)
Dec 22
U.S. returns some land on Japan's Okinawa, largest transfer since '72
The United States and Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the U.S. military's return of nearly 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares) of land on Okinawa island to the Japanese government, the largest transfer since 1972. (Reuters)
Dec 22
Tokyo ranked as most expensive city in the world for expats
Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012. (rocketnews24.com)
Dec 22
Japan criticised over pregnancy clause in Syrian refugee program
A Japanese program aimed at accepting a small number of refugees from war-torn Syria is under fire for implying that pregnant women are not welcome. (sbs.com.au)
Dec 22
2020 Olympics to cost a maximum of 1.8 tril. yen
The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics says the cost of hosting the Games could reach a maximum of 1.8 trillion yen, or about 15.3 billion dollars. (NHK)
Dec 22
Japan panel recommends English as regular primary school subject
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders. (Jiji)