A gang member, detained for possessing stimulant drugs, has been put on a nationwide wanted list after he escaped from a hospital in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, an arrest warrant had been issued for Yoshiyuki Yuhara, 41, a member of the organized crime syndicate Matsuba-kai, for possession of stimulant drugs in June 2016, Fuji TV reported. Yuhara tried to escape from police when they showed up at his residence on Nov 6, by jumping from the balcony. He injured his leg and had been in hospital since that time.

Police had been waiting for Yuhara to recover before formally arresting him.

On Dec 16, as he was about to be discharged from hospital, Yuhara-who was in a wheelchair-suddenly jumped up, ran out of the hospital and got into a car that was waiting outside for him. Three policemen were behind him at the time of his escape but were unable to prevent his getaway.

茨城県小美玉市の病院から退院しようとした暴力団組員の男を捜査員が逮捕しようとした際、男が逃走しました。警察は男を指名手配し、行方を追っています。