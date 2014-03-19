A gang member, detained for possessing stimulant drugs, has been put on a nationwide wanted list after he escaped from a hospital in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture.
According to police, an arrest warrant had been issued for Yoshiyuki Yuhara, 41, a member of the organized crime syndicate Matsuba-kai, for possession of stimulant drugs in June 2016, Fuji TV reported. Yuhara tried to escape from police when they showed up at his residence on Nov 6, by jumping from the balcony. He injured his leg and had been in hospital since that time.
Police had been waiting for Yuhara to recover before formally arresting him.
On Dec 16, as he was about to be discharged from hospital, Yuhara-who was in a wheelchair-suddenly jumped up, ran out of the hospital and got into a car that was waiting outside for him. Three policemen were behind him at the time of his escape but were unable to prevent his getaway.
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)
The United States and Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the U.S. military's return of nearly 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares) of land on Okinawa island to the Japanese government, the largest transfer since 1972. (Reuters)
Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012. (rocketnews24.com)
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders. (Jiji)