The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics says the cost of hosting the Games could reach a maximum of 1.8 trillion yen, or about 15.3 billion dollars.

The estimate was presented at a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday between 4 groups preparing for the Games.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, the president of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, and the cabinet minister in charge of the Tokyo Games, Tamayo Marukawa, attended the meeting. The Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, John Coates, participated through a video-conference system.

At the start of the talks, Governor Koike revealed her decision to build a new volleyball arena in Tokyo's Ariake waterfront district as initially planned for the 2020 Games. The decision on the volleyball venue had been postponed at their meeting last month.

The organizing committee said the total cost of the games would be between 13.6 billion dollars and 15.3 billion dollars.

It proposed it would pay up to 4.2 billion dollars, and other organizations would shoulder the remaining 11 billion dollars.