NHK -- Dec 22
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month.
The figure brings the total number of foreign tourists from January to November to a record 22-million. That's up more than 20 percent from a year earlier.
