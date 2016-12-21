Foreign visitor total hits record for Nov.

Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month.

Tweet The figure brings the total number of foreign tourists from January to November to a record 22-million. That's up more than 20 percent from a year earlier.

