The Japanese government is considering opposing a U.S.-sponsored motion to impose a U.N. arms embargo on South Sudan, or abstaining from a Security Council vote on it, it was learned on Wednesday.

While the United States is concerned about intensifying battles between government forces and rebels in South Sudan, Japan is worried that an arms embargo on the African country could make the country's situation more complicated, placing Japanese Self-Defense Force peacekeepers there at greater risk, informed sources said.

"We should consider the issue from the perspective of what is needed for peace and stability," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference in Tokyo on the day.

Suga stressed the need to support the efforts of the South Sudanese government, including the facilitation of a national dialogue.

政府は、アメリカが国連の安全保障理事会に配布した武器輸出の禁止など南スーダンに対する制裁決議案が採決される場合、賛成しない方針を固めました。 政府は、南スーダンの首都ジュバでのPKO（国連平和維持活動）に陸上自衛隊を派遣しています。