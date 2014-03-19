Japan panel recommends English as regular primary school subject
Jiji -- Dec 22
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders.

The Central Council for Education at the education ministry also called for introducing activities to help third- and fourth-graders at elementary schools become familiar with English.

The recommendations were submitted to education minister Hirokazu Matsuno.

For high schools, the council recommended the introduction of new subjects, such as comprehensive studies of the modern and contemporary history of Japan and the world, and studies of civics including education on popular sovereignty.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Dec 23
Emperor turns 83, expresses gratitude for abdication talks
Japanese Emperor Akihito turned 83 on Friday. At a press conference held prior to the birthday, he expressed his gratitude for national discussions on his possible abdication. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Huge fire in Niigata under control
A huge fire in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, is under control after burning about 140 buildings, including houses. Local officials say 5 people were injured. (NHK)
Dec 23
Japanese 2016 births to slip below 1 million
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Japan govt holds ceremony to mark return of U.S. site in Okinawa
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)
Dec 22
Caroline Kennedy's Christmas cheer goes viral in Japan
Caroline Kennedy's holiday cheer is going viral in the land of the rising sun. (stripes.com)
Dec 22
U.S. returns some land on Japan's Okinawa, largest transfer since '72
The United States and Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the U.S. military's return of nearly 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares) of land on Okinawa island to the Japanese government, the largest transfer since 1972. (Reuters)
Dec 22
Tokyo ranked as most expensive city in the world for expats
Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012. (rocketnews24.com)
Dec 22
Japan criticised over pregnancy clause in Syrian refugee program
A Japanese program aimed at accepting a small number of refugees from war-torn Syria is under fire for implying that pregnant women are not welcome. (sbs.com.au)
Dec 22
2020 Olympics to cost a maximum of 1.8 tril. yen
The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics says the cost of hosting the Games could reach a maximum of 1.8 trillion yen, or about 15.3 billion dollars. (NHK)
Dec 22
Japan panel recommends English as regular primary school subject
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders. (Jiji)