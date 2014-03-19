A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders.

The Central Council for Education at the education ministry also called for introducing activities to help third- and fourth-graders at elementary schools become familiar with English.

The recommendations were submitted to education minister Hirokazu Matsuno.

For high schools, the council recommended the introduction of new subjects, such as comprehensive studies of the modern and contemporary history of Japan and the world, and studies of civics including education on popular sovereignty.