Coca-Cola has been the top beverage maker in Japan for half a century, but it's not thanks to the popularity of Coke.

Instead, the American soft drink brand has adapted to the quirky ways this society quenches its thirst.

Coca-Cola's nearly 1 million vending machines account for about half of all the vending machines in Japan. Many of them do stock Coke and Coke Zero. But most of the beverages sold by those state-of-the art machines have nothing to do with the company's namesake soda.

Among the bigger favourites are "Georgia" brand canned coffee, orange flavoured water and of course, green tea, the traditional drink of choice.

Japan is Coca-Cola's second biggest market after the US, raking in more than 1 trillion yen ($US10 billion) in annual sales. But consumers here aren't crazy about bubbly drinks like Fanta and Sprite, other perennial US favourites.

Instead, the notoriously fad-loving Japanese flit from one trend to another across an array of weird product offerings, such as soda drinks with odd flavours like smelly durian fruit or garlicky kimchee that mostly are attention getting products intended for fun.

Though its product offerings don't go quite that far, Coca-Cola has 850 different beverages in Japan alone, not counting discontinued brands. Among the most popular is Qoo, a water-drop-shaped forest creature designed to appeal to Japan's cult of the cute.

"It is so difficult to survive," Takashi Wasa, senior vice president at Coca-Cola Japan, told The Associated Press at the company's Tokyo headquarters.

The odds of having a hit are "Maybe just three out of a thousand," he said.

Among 20 Coca-Cola global brands that bring in $US1 billion or more in annual sales, four came from Japan: the Georgia coffee lineup; Aquarius, a Gatorade-like drink; I Lohas bottled water and Ayataka green tea. Other global top-sellers are Coke drinks or were added through acquisitions, such as Minute Maid and Matte Leao.