Caroline Kennedy's holiday cheer is going viral in the land of the rising sun.

The ambassador to Japan - daughter of late President John F. Kennedy - stars as an un-bearded version of the jolly old elf in two Christmas-themed videos posted to U.S. Embassy Japan's official YouTube channel.

The first clip, uploaded Monday, shows Kennedy dancing to "Must Be Santa" on the roof of the ambassador's residence in Tokyo, before toppling down a chimney with presents in tow.

But it's the second clip, posted Tuesday evening, that's winning Japan's heart. It shows Kennedy – again dressed as Saint Nick – performing choreographed dance moves to "Koi," the theme song for a hit Japanese TV show whose English title translates roughly to "Running Away is Shameful but Helpful."