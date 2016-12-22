Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012.
Tokyo jumped all the way up from number 12 in last year's survey, and was joined in the top 10 by three other Japanese urban centers: Yokohama (ranked fifth), Nagoya (seventh), and Osaka (ninth).
As the capital of an island nation with a developed economy but a shortage of buildable land, Tokyo often finds itself at or near the top of lists like this because of the cost of housing. However, ECA International's calculations don't take into account rent, utility, or education expenses, on the grounds that such costs are often covered by employers as part of executives' compensation packages, and thus don't represent out-of-pocket expenditures for the expats themselves.
Instead, ECA International compares "a basket of like-for-like consumer goods and services commonly purchased by assignees in over 450 locations worldwide," including gasoline, movie tickets, a beer at a bar, or a fast-food meal consisting of a burger, French fries, and a soft drink.
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)
The United States and Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the U.S. military's return of nearly 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares) of land on Okinawa island to the Japanese government, the largest transfer since 1972. (Reuters)
Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012. (rocketnews24.com)
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders. (Jiji)