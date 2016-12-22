Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012.

Tokyo jumped all the way up from number 12 in last year's survey, and was joined in the top 10 by three other Japanese urban centers: Yokohama (ranked fifth), Nagoya (seventh), and Osaka (ninth).

As the capital of an island nation with a developed economy but a shortage of buildable land, Tokyo often finds itself at or near the top of lists like this because of the cost of housing. However, ECA International's calculations don't take into account rent, utility, or education expenses, on the grounds that such costs are often covered by employers as part of executives' compensation packages, and thus don't represent out-of-pocket expenditures for the expats themselves.

Instead, ECA International compares "a basket of like-for-like consumer goods and services commonly purchased by assignees in over 450 locations worldwide," including gasoline, movie tickets, a beer at a bar, or a fast-food meal consisting of a burger, French fries, and a soft drink.