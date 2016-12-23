A huge fire in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, is under control after burning about 140 buildings, including houses. Local officials say 5 people were injured.

The blaze started at a Chinese restaurant in Itoigawa City on Thursday morning. Authorities advised 744 people in 363 households to evacuate.

The fire raged for more than 10 hours before firefighters almost extinguished it later in the day.

Firefighters say the blaze spread from house to house while they faced difficulty putting it out due to narrow streets in the neighborhood.

Weather officials say strong winds were blowing in the city with peak gusts of some 87 kilometers per hour shortly after noon.

新潟県糸魚川市で起きた大規模火災から一夜が明けましたが、今も鎮火には至らず、消火活動はまだ続いています。 （山崎薫子アナウンサー報告） 火元となった中華料理店の近くにいます。現在、消火活動がまだ続いていますが、消火活動に影響が出そうなくらいの雨や風が非常に強くなっています。