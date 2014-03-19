The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government.
Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga did not attend the ceremony in Nago, but instead joined a rally in the city to protest against the recent crash-landing of the U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft off the prefectural coast.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy took part in the ceremony.
"The return will greatly contribute to easing Okinawa's burden of hosting the U.S. military bases," Suga said in a speech in the ceremony. "We'll keep on working with all our strength to reduce the burden on the prefecture."
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)
The United States and Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the U.S. military's return of nearly 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares) of land on Okinawa island to the Japanese government, the largest transfer since 1972. (Reuters)
Human resource consulting firm ECA International carries out an annual study on the most expensive cities in the world for expats, and it's just announced the results of the latest iteration. Topping the list is Tokyo, which was calculated to be the costliest town for the first time since 2012. (rocketnews24.com)
A Japanese government panel on Wednesday recommended a drastic review of school subjects under the next curriculum guidelines to be implemented in stages from fiscal 2020, including the adoption of English as a regular subject for elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders. (Jiji)