The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government.

Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga did not attend the ceremony in Nago, but instead joined a rally in the city to protest against the recent crash-landing of the U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft off the prefectural coast.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy took part in the ceremony.

"The return will greatly contribute to easing Okinawa's burden of hosting the U.S. military bases," Suga said in a speech in the ceremony. "We'll keep on working with all our strength to reduce the burden on the prefecture."