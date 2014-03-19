The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday.

The estimated total represents a decrease of more than 20,000 from 1,005,677 posted last year, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's annual demographic estimate.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths is estimated at 1,296,000, beating that of births for the 10th straight year. As a result, the country's natural population decrease is forecast at 315,000, surpassing 300,000 for the first time since the survey launch.

The total fertility rate, or the estimated average number of children a woman has in her lifetime, in 2015 came to 1.45, up 0.03 point from a year earlier. But it was far short of the government's target of 1.8.

今年、国内で生まれた子どもの数が統計開始から初めて100万人を下回ることが分かりました。 厚生労働省は毎年、出生数や死亡者数などについて、その年の10月までのデータをもとに年間の予測値を出しています。