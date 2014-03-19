The proportions of Japanese elementary, junior high and high school students with visual acuity of less than 1.0 came to record highs of around between 30 pct and 60 pct, a fiscal 2016 health survey by the education ministry showed Thursday.

"Children are now liable to become shortsighted as they are accustomed to constantly looking at screens of smartphones and other electronic devices from a short distance," a ministry official said.

Of all kindergarten to high school students across the country who underwent health examinations between April and June, some 3.44 million, or 25.3 pct, were covered by the survey.

The preliminary results of the survey revealed that the proportion of students with visual acuity of less than 1.0 when not using glasses or contact lenses came to 31.46 pct at elementary schools, 54.63 pct at junior high schools and 65.98 pct at high schools.