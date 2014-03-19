The U.N. Security Council on Friday rejected a U.S.-drafted resolution imposing an arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan.

The measure collected only seven votes in favor, falling short of the nine votes needed for adoption at the 15-member council as Japan and seven other countries abstained.

It is rare that Japan votes differently from its top ally, the United States. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power criticized the eight countries that abstained, saying history will make a harsh judgement on their decision.

The United States and some other countries have sought to impose an arms embargo on the African country amid concerns about intensifying battles between government forces and rebels there.

But Japan is worried that such a measure could make the situation in South Sudan more complicated, placing Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force peacekeepers there at greater risk, informed sources said.