The U.N. Security Council on Friday rejected a U.S.-drafted resolution imposing an arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan.
The measure collected only seven votes in favor, falling short of the nine votes needed for adoption at the 15-member council as Japan and seven other countries abstained.
It is rare that Japan votes differently from its top ally, the United States. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power criticized the eight countries that abstained, saying history will make a harsh judgement on their decision.
The United States and some other countries have sought to impose an arms embargo on the African country amid concerns about intensifying battles between government forces and rebels there.
But Japan is worried that such a measure could make the situation in South Sudan more complicated, placing Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force peacekeepers there at greater risk, informed sources said.
Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said. (Japan Times)
SMAP has turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program as they opt for their signature variety show aired by a commercial broadcaster for their final appearance before breakup, their agent said Friday. (Kyodo)
A 68-year-old woman was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Hamura, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday. The woman's son, who is in his 40s, was found unconscious beside the bathtub after apparently having stabbed his mother and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide attempt. (Japan Today)
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)