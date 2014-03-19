SMAP has turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program as they opt for their signature variety show aired by a commercial broadcaster for their final appearance before breakup, their agent said Friday.

SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, has decided to make the final episode to be broadcast Dec. 26 of "SMAP X SMAP," a show featuring SMAP singing, cooking and doing a comedy skit, their final appearance as the group.

In a letter addressed to the producers of NHK's annual music extravaganza, "Kohaku Utagassen," released the same day by talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., the members expressed thanks for the request and said "each of us thought hard about how our last stage should be" before their Dec. 31 breakup.