Woman found dead in bathtub; son in coma after apparent murder-suicide attempt

A 68-year-old woman was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Hamura, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday. The woman's son, who is in his 40s, was found unconscious beside the bathtub after apparently having stabbed his mother and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide attempt.

Tweet According to police, Kiyoko Tamari had been stabbed in the neck and was in the bathtub, fully clothed, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her son lay nearby with a stab wound to his stomach. A knife was beside him. Police said he remained in a coma on Friday. 東京・羽村市の住宅の浴室で、68歳の女性の遺体と40代の息子が血を流して倒れているのが見つかりました。 22日午後6時10分ごろ、羽村市で、男性から「窓ガラスから見たらお母さんが血を流して倒れている」と通報がありました。

