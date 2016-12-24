Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said.
A people carrier carrying seven people, including band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name Makidai, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Young-Kee Yu, better known as Verbal, from hip hop music unit m-flo, and Norihisa Kitamura, known as DJ Daruma, were also in the vehicle and were injured.
It was exiting the parking lot of a roadside convenience store when it collided with the oncoming truck, police said, adding that the road was icy at the time.
SMAP has turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program as they opt for their signature variety show aired by a commercial broadcaster for their final appearance before breakup, their agent said Friday. (Kyodo)
A 68-year-old woman was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Hamura, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday. The woman's son, who is in his 40s, was found unconscious beside the bathtub after apparently having stabbed his mother and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide attempt. (Japan Today)
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)