Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

A people carrier carrying seven people, including band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name Makidai, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Young-Kee Yu, better known as Verbal, from hip hop music unit m-flo, and Norihisa Kitamura, known as DJ Daruma, were also in the vehicle and were injured.

It was exiting the parking lot of a roadside convenience store when it collided with the oncoming truck, police said, adding that the road was icy at the time.

24日未明、北海道七飯町で、EXILEのMAKIDAIさんらが乗ったワゴン車が大型トラックと衝突し、7人が重軽傷を負いました。