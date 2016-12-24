Popular member of boy band Exile severely injured in Hokkaido auto accident
Japan Times -- Dec 24
Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

A people carrier carrying seven people, including band member Daisuke Maki, widely known by his stage name Makidai, collided with a large truck on a road in the town of Nanae around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Young-Kee Yu, better known as Verbal, from hip hop music unit m-flo, and Norihisa Kitamura, known as DJ Daruma, were also in the vehicle and were injured.

It was exiting the parking lot of a roadside convenience store when it collided with the oncoming truck, police said, adding that the road was icy at the time.

24日未明、北海道七飯町で、EXILEのMAKIDAIさんらが乗ったワゴン車が大型トラックと衝突し、7人が重軽傷を負いました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Dec 24
Laughing in the New Year
Visitors to Hiraoka Jinja Shrine in Higashi-Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, joined a laughing ceremony on Friday to welcome a more joyous new year. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 24
Dec 24
Japan fire may have been spread by wind
Residents of the city of Itoigawa on the Sea of Japan coast say a fire there spread extensively due to strong winds scattering sparks and embers in an overcrowded area. (NHK)
Dec 24
SMAP opts for signature variety show for final appearance, shuns NHK
SMAP has turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program as they opt for their signature variety show aired by a commercial broadcaster for their final appearance before breakup, their agent said Friday. (Kyodo)
Dec 24
U.N. Security Council rejects South Sudan arms embargo
The U.N. Security Council on Friday rejected a U.S.-drafted resolution imposing an arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan. (Jiji)
Dec 24
15 in Ibaraki sick from parasite after eating bear meat
Fifteen diners suffered a parasitic disease after eating bear roast at an Italian restaurant in Mito City, the first such case in 35 years, prefectural officials said on Friday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
Woman found dead in bathtub; son in coma after apparent murder-suicide attempt
A 68-year-old woman was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Hamura, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday. The woman's son, who is in his 40s, was found unconscious beside the bathtub after apparently having stabbed his mother and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide attempt. (Japan Today)
Dec 23
Emperor turns 83, expresses gratitude for abdication talks
Japanese Emperor Akihito turned 83 on Friday. At a press conference held prior to the birthday, he expressed his gratitude for national discussions on his possible abdication. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Japanese 2016 births to slip below 1 million
The number of Japanese babies born in the country during 2016 is expected to stand at 981,000, falling below one million for the first time since the survey began in 1899, a government estimate showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Japan govt holds ceremony to mark return of U.S. site in Okinawa
The Japanese government held on Thursday a ceremony to mark the return to Japan of more than half of a U.S. military training site in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, amid heightening tensions between the prefecture and the central government. (Jiji)