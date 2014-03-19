Laughing in the New Year

Visitors to Hiraoka Jinja Shrine in Higashi-Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, joined a laughing ceremony on Friday to welcome a more joyous new year.

During the event, priests encouraged attendees to laugh for about 20 minutes. An Australian visitor, Jeremy Heng-Carter, summed it up by saying, "Japan is crazy! Japan is so insane!" Tweet

Laughing in the New Year (newsonjapan.com) Visitors to Hiraoka Jinja Shrine in Higashi-Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, joined a laughing ceremony on Friday to welcome a more joyous new year.

Japan fire may have been spread by wind (NHK) Residents of the city of Itoigawa on the Sea of Japan coast say a fire there spread extensively due to strong winds scattering sparks and embers in an overcrowded area.

SMAP opts for signature variety show for final appearance, shuns NHK (Kyodo) SMAP has turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program as they opt for their signature variety show aired by a commercial broadcaster for their final appearance before breakup, their agent said Friday.

Woman found dead in bathtub; son in coma after apparent murder-suicide attempt (Japan Today) A 68-year-old woman was found dead in the bathtub in her apartment in Hamura, Tokyo, on Thursday night, police said Friday. The woman's son, who is in his 40s, was found unconscious beside the bathtub after apparently having stabbed his mother and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide attempt.