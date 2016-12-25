Japan's Defense Ministry says its Self-Defense Forces have confirmed for the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier travelling on the high seas.

The ministry officials say a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer spotted the aircraft carrier Liaoning heading eastward in the East China Sea at around 4 PM, Saturday.

They say the vessel was accompanied by 7 other ships including missile destroyers and a supply ship. No activities of carrier-borne fighter jets were observed at that time.

It was the first visual confirmation by Japan's Self-Defense Forces of China's first aircraft carrier operating at sea.

Defense Ministry officials add that they had been informed by its Chinese counterpart of the fleet's passage.

The Chinese navy said in a statement issued on Saturday evening that the Liaoning carrier group will conduct training in the western Pacific.