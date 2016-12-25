Japan's Defense Ministry says its Self-Defense Forces have confirmed for the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier travelling on the high seas.
The ministry officials say a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer spotted the aircraft carrier Liaoning heading eastward in the East China Sea at around 4 PM, Saturday.
They say the vessel was accompanied by 7 other ships including missile destroyers and a supply ship. No activities of carrier-borne fighter jets were observed at that time.
It was the first visual confirmation by Japan's Self-Defense Forces of China's first aircraft carrier operating at sea.
Defense Ministry officials add that they had been informed by its Chinese counterpart of the fleet's passage.
The Chinese navy said in a statement issued on Saturday evening that the Liaoning carrier group will conduct training in the western Pacific.
Dec 25
(NHK)
Dec 25
French police are trying to locate a foreign student who they believe met a Japanese woman shortly before she went missing 3 weeks ago in the eastern city of Besancon.
(NHK)
Dec 25
The government of Minato Ward, Tokyo, plans to allow its residents to take their pets to evacuation shelters in the event of natural disasters, sources said.
(the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
As Japan takes on the elusive challenge of fiscal reconstruction, slowing tax revenue growth is casting a shadow over the future of an aging Japan.
(Japan Today)
Dec 25
A 14-year-old boy who is the youngest-ever professional player of shogi, a chess-like Japanese board game, beat the oldest top-ranked player in his debut Saturday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 25
Japanese auto firms are stepping up business operations in Myanmar, where market growth is projected in Asia's final frontier.
(NHK)
Dec 25
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.
(Japan Today)
Dec 24
Visitors to Hiraoka Jinja Shrine in Higashi-Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, joined a laughing ceremony on Friday to welcome a more joyous new year.
(newsonjapan.com)
Dec 24
Two people, including a 41-year-old member of the popular Japanese boy band Exile, were severely injured in an auto accident near Hakodate, Hokkaido, shortly after midnight Friday, police said.
(Japan Times)
Dec 24
Residents of the city of Itoigawa on the Sea of Japan coast say a fire there spread extensively due to strong winds scattering sparks and embers in an overcrowded area.
(NHK)