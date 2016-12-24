French police are trying to locate a foreign student who they believe met a Japanese woman shortly before she went missing 3 weeks ago in the eastern city of Besancon.

The woman, 21-year-old Narumi Kurosaki, is originally from Tokyo, and is a student at the University of Tsukuba, north of the capital.

Police say Kurosaki has not been heard from since she had a meal at a restaurant with the student, who is in his 20s, on the evening of December 4th. They believe the man may have information about her disappearance.

The police chief told NHK on Friday that airline records and information from overseas authorities show the man has left France and travelled to many other countries on his own.

They have not disclosed his nationality, but they say he is not from France or Japan.

フランス東部で日本人の女子留学生が行方不明になっている事件で、容疑者の男が女子留学生の部屋を訪れていたことが分かりました。 行方不明になっているのは、筑波大学の黒崎愛海さん（21）です。