Japanese auto firms are stepping up business operations in Myanmar, where market growth is projected in Asia's final frontier.

Suzuki Motor will begin constructing an assembly plant at Thilawa industrial park near the largest city, Yangon, before the end of this month.

The firm at one point suspended production in the country, but resumed in 2013, following democratization and economic reform.

Currently it produces small trucks and minivans at a plant in Yangon but is considering an increase in model types.

Nissan Motor plans to construct its first assembly plant in the country, in Bago, near Yangon. It intends to employ about 300 people and begin production of small vehicles by next March.