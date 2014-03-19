A 14-year-old boy who is the youngest-ever professional player of shogi, a chess-like Japanese board game, beat the oldest top-ranked player in his debut Saturday.
Sota Fujii, a junior high second-year student, defeated 76-year-old Hifumi Kato, a ninth dan or top ranked player, in a match played in Tokyo.
"I am honored" to go against Kato in the debut match, Fujii said. "I want to do better."
将棋 ６２歳差の対局 最年少棋士の藤井四段が勝利
Dec 25
