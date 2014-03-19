Minato Ward residents may be able to evacuate with pets
The government of Minato Ward, Tokyo, plans to allow its residents to take their pets to evacuation shelters in the event of natural disasters, sources said.

About 90 percent of the ward's residents live in housing complexes such as condominiums or apartments, and many pets are believed to be kept indoors. The ward government aims to include the plan in its disaster action manual for pets to be drawn up around spring next year.

According to the ward government's disaster prevention section, about 14,000 pet dogs are registered in the ward, and it is estimated that a similar number of cats are kept by ward residents.

Officials of the ward believe that staying close to their pets in the event of a disaster can provide owners with a sense of security and peace of mind, which led to the decision to allow residents to keep their pets with them in shelters. The sources said that the new measure basically covers only dogs and cats.

In consideration of those who feel stressed about sharing space with animals, the ward plans to set up designated spaces for pets in shelters.

When a school gymnasium is used as a shelter, one possibility is that the ward will place special cages for large or small dogs separately in empty classrooms.

Each evacuation shelter is designated for specific areas zoned by the ward office. The office is considering a special measure allowing a resident to go to an evacuation shelter outside their designated area if there are no shelters that can accommodate pets near their home.

