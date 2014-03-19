Christmas gift vending machine: one minute shopping in Tokyo

Christmas shopping can be stressful – but not today! I've found a Japanese Vending Machine that is perfect, making it easy for you to shop and save time -- and save money!

Tweet There are over 650 of these King's Treasure Box (王様の宝箱) vending machines around Tokyo ー and what's inside may surprise you! I spoke with the creator and CEO of these special vending machines who gave me an inside look at the machine -- and all that treasure!

