Christmas gift vending machine: one minute shopping in Tokyo
ONLY in JAPAN -- Dec 26
Christmas shopping can be stressful – but not today! I've found a Japanese Vending Machine that is perfect, making it easy for you to shop and save time -- and save money!

There are over 650 of these King's Treasure Box (王様の宝箱) vending machines around Tokyo ー and what's inside may surprise you! I spoke with the creator and CEO of these special vending machines who gave me an inside look at the machine -- and all that treasure!

News source: ONLY in JAPAN
Dec 26
In Pearl Harbor visit, a symbol of reconciliation in Japan
As recently as five years ago, a Japanese prime minister was in Hawaii for an economic summit meeting, but pointedly stayed away from Pearl Harbor. (nytimes.com)
Dec 26
Chinese aircraft carrier spotted in Pacific
A Chinese aircraft carrier has passed between the 2 main islands in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa to reach the Pacific Ocean. (NHK)
Dec 26
Dec 26
Akasaka Palace night lights
Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
Japanese student missing for 3 weeks in France
French police are trying to locate a foreign student who they believe met a Japanese woman shortly before she went missing 3 weeks ago in the eastern city of Besancon. (NHK)
Dec 25
Minato Ward residents may be able to evacuate with pets
The government of Minato Ward, Tokyo, plans to allow its residents to take their pets to evacuation shelters in the event of natural disasters, sources said. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
Slower tax revenue growth in aging Japan puts Abenomics at crossroads
As Japan takes on the elusive challenge of fiscal reconstruction, slowing tax revenue growth is casting a shadow over the future of an aging Japan. (Japan Today)
Dec 25
14-year-old pro shogi player beats oldest top player in debut match
A 14-year-old boy who is the youngest-ever professional player of shogi, a chess-like Japanese board game, beat the oldest top-ranked player in his debut Saturday. (Kyodo)
Dec 25
Japan's auto firms stepping up business in Myanmar
Japanese auto firms are stepping up business operations in Myanmar, where market growth is projected in Asia's final frontier. (NHK)
Dec 25
Heaviest Dec snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years causes transport chaos
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities. (Japan Today)