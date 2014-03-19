Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.
Also known as Akasaka Palace, the building was open to the public during nighttime hours for the first time only on Saturday and Sunday.
Dec 26
(the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities.
(Japan Today)
Dec 22
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017.
(Jiji)
Dec 21
NA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan.
(Japan Today)
Dec 20
A memorial event was held Monday to mark the cumulative number of passengers of the Shibayama Railway Line, known as the shortest rail in Japan, exceeding 10 million 14 years after its opening.
(Jiji)
Dec 20
Qantas on Monday launched flights between Melbourne and Tokyo Narita.
(Japan Today)
Dec 19
Now's your change to look just like John, Paul, George, and Ringo did when they first touched down in Tokyo in 1966.
(rocketnews24.com)
Dec 19
Japan's foreign ministry will ease visa requirements for Russian nationals to promote people-to-people exchanges. The move came after the Japan-Russia summit held last Thursday and Friday.
(NHK)
Dec 18
An amusement park in southwestern Japan that sparked a flood of criticism for using thousands of frozen fish in an ice rink said Friday it will be closing at the end of 2017.
(Japan Today)