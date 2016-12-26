Boar killed after attacking four people on crowded trail near Hikone Castle
Japan Times -- Dec 26
A wild boar injured four people Sunday as they walked on a crowded trail outside of Hikone Castle in Shiga Prefecture.

A 78-year-old man was seriously injured, with his ring finger becoming necrotic, and three other people were bitten.

After attacking the people on a trail crowded with tourists, the animal ran to a nearby river and was shot to death by a local hunting group.

Police in Hikone said the female boar was 1.4 meters long and probably weighed about 100 kg.

The animal charged a 74-year-old man from Aichi Prefecture from behind and bit his head. It also bit both the hand and ankle of a 38-year-old man and 54-year-old male care worker, both from Shiga Prefecture.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 26
7 teens arrested for pelting police car with eggs, tofu, potatoes after false 110 call
Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, have arrested seven teenagers, aged 17-18, for making a false 110 call to lure a police patrol car to a spot where they pelted it with eggs, tofu and potatoes. (Japan Today)
Dec 26
Chinese tourists riot after flight delays in Hokkaido
Dozens of Chinese tourists rioted last week after being stranded at New Chitose Airport due to record snowfall, reports TBS News (Dec. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Okinawa governor retracts decision blocking U.S. base relocation
Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga on Monday rescinded an action aimed at blocking the relocation of a U.S. air base within the island prefecture, a step crucial to enabling the central government to resume construction work, sources close to the matter said. (Japan Today)
Dec 26
In Pearl Harbor visit, a symbol of reconciliation in Japan
As recently as five years ago, a Japanese prime minister was in Hawaii for an economic summit meeting, but pointedly stayed away from Pearl Harbor. (nytimes.com)
Dec 26
Chinese aircraft carrier spotted in Pacific
A Chinese aircraft carrier has passed between the 2 main islands in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa to reach the Pacific Ocean. (NHK)
Dec 26
Boar killed after attacking four people on crowded trail near Hikone Castle
A wild boar injured four people Sunday as they walked on a crowded trail outside of Hikone Castle in Shiga Prefecture. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Christmas gift vending machine: one minute shopping in Tokyo
Christmas shopping can be stressful – but not today! I've found a Japanese Vending Machine that is perfect, making it easy for you to shop and save time -- and save money! (ONLY in JAPAN)
Dec 26
Akasaka Palace night lights
Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
Japanese student missing for 3 weeks in France
French police are trying to locate a foreign student who they believe met a Japanese woman shortly before she went missing 3 weeks ago in the eastern city of Besancon. (NHK)
Dec 25
Minato Ward residents may be able to evacuate with pets
The government of Minato Ward, Tokyo, plans to allow its residents to take their pets to evacuation shelters in the event of natural disasters, sources said. (the-japan-news.com)