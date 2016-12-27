Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii, where he will remember the victims of Japan's attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago.
Abe touched down at a US air base at around 9 AM on Monday, local time.
On the first day of his visit, he will travel to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where US military personnel are buried, including those who died in the Pacific War. He will also visit a cemetery for Japanese emigrants to Hawaii.
On Tuesday, Abe is scheduled to hold his last meeting with President Barack Obama, who leaves office next month.
The 2 leaders will then visit the USS Arizona Memorial and offer flowers.
Abe will deliver remarks to American veterans of Japanese ancestry and others.
