Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii, where he will remember the victims of Japan's attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago.

Abe touched down at a US air base at around 9 AM on Monday, local time.

On the first day of his visit, he will travel to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where US military personnel are buried, including those who died in the Pacific War. He will also visit a cemetery for Japanese emigrants to Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Abe is scheduled to hold his last meeting with President Barack Obama, who leaves office next month.

The 2 leaders will then visit the USS Arizona Memorial and offer flowers.

Abe will deliver remarks to American veterans of Japanese ancestry and others.

安倍総理大臣は、オバマ大統領とともにハワイの真珠湾を訪問するため、羽田空港を出発しました。 日米のトップがともに真珠湾を訪問するのは初めてです。75年前に戦争が始まったその場所で、日本とアメリカの和解を発信します。 安倍総理大臣：「戦争の惨禍は二度と繰り返してはならない。