SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, made their final appearance as a group on Monday before their planned breakup on Saturday, in the final episode of their signature variety show.

The final episode of "SMAP X SMAP," a show featuring SMAP singing, cooking and doing a comedy skit, was made into an expanded five-hour version and broadcast on the Fuji Television Network.

The group -- Masahiro Nakai, Takuya Kimura, Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Shingo Katori -- opted for the show for their last appearance as they turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program on Saturday.

In the letter addressed to the producers of NHK's annual music extravaganza, "Kohaku Utagassen," the members expressed thanks for the request and said "each of us thought hard about how our last stage should be" before breaking up and came to the conclusion they wanted to make the "SMAP X SMAP" show their last stage.

They wanted to do so "because we have worked with its staff for the past 20 years and all five of us have appeared on it regularly," said the letter dated Dec. 19.

The final show mainly compiled famous scenes from the past episodes and the members did not appear live on the show.