SMAP makes final appearance in signature variety show before breakup
Kyodo -- Dec 27
SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, made their final appearance as a group on Monday before their planned breakup on Saturday, in the final episode of their signature variety show.

The final episode of "SMAP X SMAP," a show featuring SMAP singing, cooking and doing a comedy skit, was made into an expanded five-hour version and broadcast on the Fuji Television Network.

The group -- Masahiro Nakai, Takuya Kimura, Goro Inagaki, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi and Shingo Katori -- opted for the show for their last appearance as they turned down a request from NHK to appear on the public broadcaster's famous year-ending music program on Saturday.

In the letter addressed to the producers of NHK's annual music extravaganza, "Kohaku Utagassen," the members expressed thanks for the request and said "each of us thought hard about how our last stage should be" before breaking up and came to the conclusion they wanted to make the "SMAP X SMAP" show their last stage.

They wanted to do so "because we have worked with its staff for the past 20 years and all five of us have appeared on it regularly," said the letter dated Dec. 19.

The final show mainly compiled famous scenes from the past episodes and the members did not appear live on the show.

MORE NEWS
Dec 27
Abe arrives in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor visit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii, where he will remember the victims of Japan's attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago. (NHK)
Dec 27
Emperor to forgo New Year's message to lighten burden
Emperor Akihito, who turned 83 last Friday, will no longer deliver a New Year's message to help alleviate his burdens due to his advanced age, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Dec 27
Real-time voice translators being tested in Tokyo taxis
KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 27
Super Mario app loses top spot after strong debut
The initial excitement surrounding Nintendo Co.'s debut mobile game, "Super Mario Run," appears to be wearing off. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 27
30,000 new Wi-Fi spots planned in public spaces
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in about 30,000 locations across the nation by 2020, including public schools, parks run by municipalities and museums, it has been learned. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 27
BOJ's success may hinge on fate of 'kamikaze' Trump rally
The Bank of Japan, which has given up on achieving its 2 percent inflation goal by printing more money, is expected to fret over the fate of the "Trump rally" in 2017. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
7 teens arrested for pelting police car with eggs, tofu, potatoes after false 110 call
Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, have arrested seven teenagers, aged 17-18, for making a false 110 call to lure a police patrol car to a spot where they pelted it with eggs, tofu and potatoes. (Japan Today)
Dec 26
Chinese tourists riot after flight delays in Hokkaido
Dozens of Chinese tourists rioted last week after being stranded at New Chitose Airport due to record snowfall, reports TBS News (Dec. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Okinawa governor retracts decision blocking U.S. base relocation
Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga on Monday rescinded an action aimed at blocking the relocation of a U.S. air base within the island prefecture, a step crucial to enabling the central government to resume construction work, sources close to the matter said. (Japan Today)