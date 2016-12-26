Emperor Akihito, who turned 83 last Friday, will no longer deliver a New Year's message to help alleviate his burdens due to his advanced age, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

Vice Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura said the Emperor has accepted a proposal by the agency to forgo the release of the annual message, which he has provided since 1990.

The Emperor will continue the New Year’s tradition of greeting well-wishers at the Imperial Palace each Jan. 2.

In a rare video message delivered to the public in August, the Emperor expressed his desire to abdicate due to declining physical strength but sounded skeptical about simply reducing his duties.

He is apparently concerned about potential inequalities caused by cutting some of his duties, according to agency sources.

宮内庁はこれまで毎年、元日に発表してきた天皇陛下の新年のご感想を来年から取りやめると発表しました。年末から年始にかけ、お誕生日や新年祝賀の儀、一般参賀などが続くため、公務の負担軽減の一環で取りやめることにしたということです。