The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in about 30,000 locations across the nation by 2020, including public schools, parks run by municipalities and museums, it has been learned.

According to informed sources, the ministry aims to use the free internet access for tourism and educational activities in daily life, and to provide evacuation information and confirm people's safety in case of a disaster.

The ministry plans to spend about ¥10 billion over three years from fiscal 2017 to make an intensive investment in the free public wireless LAN service project, the sources said.

Free Wi-Fi hotspots will be set up at facilities designated as evacuation areas in case of disaster, such as elementary, junior high and high schools, municipal government office buildings and parks. The free Wi-Fi service will also be available at public museums and cultural assets such as historical ruins, according to the sources.

If many people use mobile networks at the same time during a disaster or for other reasons, it causes heavy traffic on the networks provided by cell phone carriers, making it difficult to connect to a network.

Wi-Fi services can provide stable internet access. It proved to be effective in confirming people's safety at evacuation centers and other purposes in the wake of the Kumamoto Earthquake in April.