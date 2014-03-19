Real-time voice translators being tested in Tokyo taxis
the-japan-news.com -- Dec 27
KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems.

The system, which aims to facilitate smooth communication between taxi drivers and foreign tourists, can translate Japanese into English, Chinese and Korean, and vice versa.

KDDI intends to put the system into practical use by 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled to take place.

The tests, which began Dec. 20 and are scheduled through March 2017, are being conducted in Tokyo using two taxis.

The system features a voice that acts as a translator for the driver and foreign passengers.

News source: the-japan-news.com
MORE NEWS
Dec 27
Dec 26
Chinese tourists riot after flight delays in Hokkaido
Dozens of Chinese tourists rioted last week after being stranded at New Chitose Airport due to record snowfall, reports TBS News (Dec. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Akasaka Palace night lights
Visitors enjoy the night lights of the State Guest House in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 25
Heaviest Dec snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years causes transport chaos
The heaviest December snowfall in Hokkaido in 50 years forced the cancellation on Saturday of nearly 100 airline flights and hundreds of trains, according to transport companies and authorities. (Japan Today)
Dec 22
Foreign visitor total hits record for Nov.
Officials at Japan National Tourism Organization say an estimated 1.9 million foreign visitors came to Japan in November. That's a record high for the month. (NHK)
Dec 21
Tokyo taxi starting fare to fall to 410 yen from Jan. 30
Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the taxi starting fare to 410 yen from the current 730 yen mainly in central Tokyo from Jan. 30, 2017. (Jiji)
Dec 21
ANA becomes first Airbus A320neo operator in Japan
NA has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, becoming the first A320neo operator in Japan. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Event marks 10 million passengers at Japan's shortest railway
A memorial event was held Monday to mark the cumulative number of passengers of the Shibayama Railway Line, known as the shortest rail in Japan, exceeding 10 million 14 years after its opening. (Jiji)
Dec 20
Qantas launches Melbourne-Narita flights
Qantas on Monday launched flights between Melbourne and Tokyo Narita. (Japan Today)
Dec 19
JAL to re-release Japanese coats once worn by The Beatles for limited time
Now's your change to look just like John, Paul, George, and Ringo did when they first touched down in Tokyo in 1966. (rocketnews24.com)