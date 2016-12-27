Deceased Shimane man prosecuted for murder after photos show woman's corpse
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 27
A man who died in a car accident in 2009 in Yamaguchi Prefecture has been accused in the murder of a 19-year-old female college student who went missing earlier that year after photos of her corpse were found among his personal articles, reports the Sankei Shimbun

On December 20, Yoshiharu Yano, who was 33 at the time of his death, was prosecuted on charges of murder and corpse mutilation and abandonment in the death of Miyako Hiraoka, a first-year student at a public university in Shimane Prefecture whose mutilated corpse was discovered in Hiroshima Prefecture in November of 2009.

As a part of a joint investigation by Hiroshima and Shimane prefectural police in October and November of this year, a USB stick and digital camera were found to contain 57 images showing the body of Hiraoka in a bathtub at his residence in Masuda City, Shimane.

Police suspect that Yano carved up Hiraoka's corpse in that location before dumping it. An examination of the images revealed a knife and marks consistent with strangulation around her neck.

The victim was last seen leaving the ice cream parlor where she worked part-time in Hamada City, Shimane on the evening of October 26. On November 6, a mushroom collector found the head of Hiraoka at Mt. Garyu in neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture. Police later found her torso and other body parts nearby.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be strangulation.

島根県で女子大学生が殺害されて容疑者死亡のまま男が書類送検された事件で、大学の関係者らが女子大学生に黙祷（もくとう）を捧げ、冥福を祈りました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 27
Special toilet paper for wiping smartphones installed at Japan airport
Hygiene in daily life is crucial for living a healthy life and while technology has been helping maintain hygiene, it needs a lot of effort when it comes to maintaining hygiene, be it bacteria being left on notes from ATM machines or studies suggesting that smartphone screens having more germs than a toilet seat. (deccanchronicle.com)
Dec 27
Deceased Shimane man prosecuted for murder after photos show woman's corpse
A man who died in a car accident in 2009 in Yamaguchi Prefecture has been accused in the murder of a 19-year-old female college student who went missing earlier that year after photos of her corpse were found among his personal articles, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 27
Abe arrives in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor visit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii, where he will remember the victims of Japan's attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago. (NHK)
Dec 27
Emperor to forgo New Year's message to lighten burden
Emperor Akihito, who turned 83 last Friday, will no longer deliver a New Year's message to help alleviate his burdens due to his advanced age, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
SMAP makes final appearance in signature variety show before breakup
SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, made their final appearance as a group on Monday before their planned breakup on Saturday, in the final episode of their signature variety show. (Kyodo)
Dec 27
Real-time voice translators being tested in Tokyo taxis
KDDI Corp. and a taxi company are testing the feasibility of taxis equipped with automatic translation systems. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 27
Super Mario app loses top spot after strong debut
The initial excitement surrounding Nintendo Co.'s debut mobile game, "Super Mario Run," appears to be wearing off. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 27
30,000 new Wi-Fi spots planned in public spaces
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in about 30,000 locations across the nation by 2020, including public schools, parks run by municipalities and museums, it has been learned. (the-japan-news.com)
Dec 27
BOJ's success may hinge on fate of 'kamikaze' Trump rally
The Bank of Japan, which has given up on achieving its 2 percent inflation goal by printing more money, is expected to fret over the fate of the "Trump rally" in 2017. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
7 teens arrested for pelting police car with eggs, tofu, potatoes after false 110 call
Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, have arrested seven teenagers, aged 17-18, for making a false 110 call to lure a police patrol car to a spot where they pelted it with eggs, tofu and potatoes. (Japan Today)