A man who died in a car accident in 2009 in Yamaguchi Prefecture has been accused in the murder of a 19-year-old female college student who went missing earlier that year after photos of her corpse were found among his personal articles, reports the Sankei Shimbun

On December 20, Yoshiharu Yano, who was 33 at the time of his death, was prosecuted on charges of murder and corpse mutilation and abandonment in the death of Miyako Hiraoka, a first-year student at a public university in Shimane Prefecture whose mutilated corpse was discovered in Hiroshima Prefecture in November of 2009.

As a part of a joint investigation by Hiroshima and Shimane prefectural police in October and November of this year, a USB stick and digital camera were found to contain 57 images showing the body of Hiraoka in a bathtub at his residence in Masuda City, Shimane.

Police suspect that Yano carved up Hiraoka's corpse in that location before dumping it. An examination of the images revealed a knife and marks consistent with strangulation around her neck.

The victim was last seen leaving the ice cream parlor where she worked part-time in Hamada City, Shimane on the evening of October 26. On November 6, a mushroom collector found the head of Hiraoka at Mt. Garyu in neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture. Police later found her torso and other body parts nearby.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be strangulation.

島根県で女子大学生が殺害されて容疑者死亡のまま男が書類送検された事件で、大学の関係者らが女子大学生に黙祷（もくとう）を捧げ、冥福を祈りました。