Hygiene in daily life is crucial for living a healthy life and while technology has been helping maintain hygiene, it needs a lot of effort when it comes to maintaining hygiene, be it bacteria being left on notes from ATM machines or studies suggesting that smartphone screens having more germs than a toilet seat.
Going by this, a firm in Japan realised the importance of maintaining cleanliness of phones from time to time and for that purpose the telecom giant NTT Docomo has installed special toilet paper rolls at Narita Airport in Tokyo, which are specifically meant for wiping smartphones clean.
The rolls are put inside washrooms right beside the dispenser so that people remember to clean their smartphones just as they wash their hands, since they take phones inside the washroom as well.
Hygiene in daily life is crucial for living a healthy life and while technology has been helping maintain hygiene, it needs a lot of effort when it comes to maintaining hygiene, be it bacteria being left on notes from ATM machines or studies suggesting that smartphone screens having more germs than a toilet seat. (deccanchronicle.com)
A man who died in a car accident in 2009 in Yamaguchi Prefecture has been accused in the murder of a 19-year-old female college student who went missing earlier that year after photos of her corpse were found among his personal articles, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, made their final appearance as a group on Monday before their planned breakup on Saturday, in the final episode of their signature variety show. (Kyodo)
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in about 30,000 locations across the nation by 2020, including public schools, parks run by municipalities and museums, it has been learned. (the-japan-news.com)
Police in Imari, Saga Prefecture, have arrested seven teenagers, aged 17-18, for making a false 110 call to lure a police patrol car to a spot where they pelted it with eggs, tofu and potatoes. (Japan Today)