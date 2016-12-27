Toshiba Corp. may post a loss of more than ¥100 billion for the year through March in connection with its nuclear plant business in the United States, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
The company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal, expects the amount of the full-year loss could grow, the sources said.
The loss is likely to be posted after a review of asset values in CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought in December 2015, the sources said.
At a news conference held Tuesday evening in Tokyo, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa admitted to a massive loss but didn’t provide an exact estimate.
“We sincerely apologize to all parties involved,” Tsunakawa said. “We have determined that the cost of building a nuclear power station in the United States would be larger than expected.”
The president also said Toshiba will consider measures to bolster its financial base.
In a statement released earlier in the day, Toshiba said it is considering booking an impairment loss stemming from a markdown in the value of the U.S. unit. The company held a board meeting later in the day to discuss the matter.
Toshiba has been in a dispute with Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V., which sold CB&I Stone & Webster to the Japanese company, over the difference in their valuations of the unit’s assets and business.
A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a female Japanese exchange student is believed to have sent fake messages to delay detection of the fact that she had gone missing, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Toshiba Corp. may post a loss of more than ¥100 billion for the year through March in connection with its nuclear plant business in the United States, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Hygiene in daily life is crucial for living a healthy life and while technology has been helping maintain hygiene, it needs a lot of effort when it comes to maintaining hygiene, be it bacteria being left on notes from ATM machines or studies suggesting that smartphone screens having more germs than a toilet seat. (deccanchronicle.com)
A man who died in a car accident in 2009 in Yamaguchi Prefecture has been accused in the murder of a 19-year-old female college student who went missing earlier that year after photos of her corpse were found among his personal articles, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
SMAP, one of Japan's most popular and longest-lived pop groups, made their final appearance as a group on Monday before their planned breakup on Saturday, in the final episode of their signature variety show. (Kyodo)
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in about 30,000 locations across the nation by 2020, including public schools, parks run by municipalities and museums, it has been learned. (the-japan-news.com)