Toshiba to log near Y100 billion 2016 loss on U.S. nuclear power business
Japan Times -- Dec 27
Toshiba Corp. may post a loss of more than ¥100 billion for the year through March in connection with its nuclear plant business in the United States, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The company, which is battling to overcome a massive window-dressing scandal, expects the amount of the full-year loss could grow, the sources said.

The loss is likely to be posted after a review of asset values in CB&I Stone & Webster Inc., a nuclear plant builder Toshiba bought in December 2015, the sources said.

At a news conference held Tuesday evening in Tokyo, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa admitted to a massive loss but didn’t provide an exact estimate.

“We sincerely apologize to all parties involved,” Tsunakawa said. “We have determined that the cost of building a nuclear power station in the United States would be larger than expected.”

The president also said Toshiba will consider measures to bolster its financial base.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Toshiba said it is considering booking an impairment loss stemming from a markdown in the value of the U.S. unit. The company held a board meeting later in the day to discuss the matter.

Toshiba has been in a dispute with Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V., which sold CB&I Stone & Webster to the Japanese company, over the difference in their valuations of the unit’s assets and business.

経営再建中の東芝は、原子力関連事業で数千億円規模の損失を計上する恐れが出てきました。昨年度、巨額の損失を計上したアメリカの原子力子会社に続き、今年度はその子会社の建設会社も「1000億円単位」の損失を計上する可能性が出てきたということです。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
