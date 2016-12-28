Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Barack Obama have visited Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

They paid tribute to those who died in the attack 75 years ago that pulled the US into World War Two.

The 2 leaders also held their final summit before Obama leaves office next month.

On Tuesday, local time, Abe and Obama offered flowers at the USS Arizona Memorial and prayed for the victims. The warship sank when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the US naval base in the harbor on December 7th, 1941.

Several Japanese prime ministers have been to Pearl Harbor since World War Two. But this was the first joint visit by a sitting prime minister and a US president.

Abe began his second day in Hawaii by touring the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

Abe then met Obama at the US Pacific Command. They are believed to have discussed how the 2 nations have worked during the past 4 years to deepen cooperation in a range of fields.

ハワイを訪れている安倍総理大臣は、まもなくアメリカのオバマ大統領とともに真珠湾での慰霊に臨みます。 （政治部・吉野真太郎記者報告） 日本軍の攻撃で沈んだ戦艦「アリゾナ」の記念館に安倍総理とオバマ大統領が訪問して慰霊を行います。日米のトップが訪問するのは初めてのことです。