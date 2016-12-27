A top professional shogi, or Japanese chess, player has criticized the Japan Shogi Association for suspending him from official play. He was cleared of allegations of software-assisted cheating.
Hiroyuki Miura was accused of cheating using a smartphone app during professional matches. In October, the Japan Shogi Association banned him from official competition for the rest of the year. Miura denied the allegations.
A third-party panel set up by the association announced its findings on Monday. It said there is a lack of substantial evidence of cheating.
Miura held a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.
He said he wonders why the association banned him from participating in the Ryu-oh championship match since there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
Miura said taking part in the Ryu-oh championship would be difficult but he wants the association to reinstate him.
He added that he wants things to be settled as soon as possible and that he will try hard to get back to his winning ways.
