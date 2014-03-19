Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have sparked concern about a possible spike in chicken egg prices in Japan amid a high demand season around the turn of the year.
So far, no supply shortage or egg price jump has occurred, but industry people are increasingly wary. On Tuesday, this season's seventh bird flu outbreak at a Japanese farm was confirmed in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
Market prices of medium-size chicken eggs in Tokyo as of Monday stood at around 245 yen per kilogram, according to JA Zen-Noh Tamago Co., a member of the Japanese agricultural cooperatives (JA) group.
