The labor ministry released measures to prevent overwork on Monday, including stricter standards for naming companies that have encouraged illegal overtime work, in response to a high-profile suicide by an overworked female employee of major advertising agency Dentsu Inc. a year ago.

The new standards call for disclosing the names of companies where illegal overtime work of more than 80 hours a month has been confirmed at two or more offices in a year. The threshold was previously set at more than 100 hours at three or more offices.

The ministry will issue orders to such companies and release their names if they do not make improvements.

The overwork prevention measures also include companywide inspections by regulators if illegal overwork is detected at two or more offices, and the creation of guidelines for companies to check the overtime claims of employees.