The number of people suffering from infectious gastroenteritis, mainly caused by norovirus, is increasing in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The number of patients reported by about 3,000 pediatrics departments across Japan averaged 20.89 during the week to Dec. 18, the highest for a mid-December period since 22.81 in 2006.

In 21 of 47 prefectures, the average number of patients exceeded the alert level of 20, the institute said.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry urges the public to wash their hands regularly to avoid infection.

ノロウイルスなどの感染性胃腸炎が10年ぶりの大流行になっています。 国立感染症研究所によりますと、18日までの1週間で、ノロウイルスなどの感染性胃腸炎の患者数は全国で6万6015人に上りました。