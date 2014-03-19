Restaurant chain companies in Japan are increasingly ceasing around-the-clock operations, due to the falling number of late-night customers and rising wages for part-time workers.

At Skylark Co., some 1,000 restaurants, including Gusto and Jonathan's outlets, currently offer services around the clock or until late at night. Of them, 310 that operate 24 hours a day and 440 that are open until about 5 a.m. will close at 2 a.m. and open at 7 a.m. in principle from next month.

Royal Host Co., a unit of food service group Royal Holdings Co., will end by next month late-night services at its two remaining outlets that operate around the clock, "in order to reduce the burdens of employees."

As of the end of 2012, about 1,850 restaurants of McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) Ltd. were operating 24 hours a day, or more than half of the hamburger chain's total outlets in Japan. But the number of such outlets has fallen to about 800, or less than 30 percent of the total.

The number of 24-hour restaurants in Japan increased in the 1970s and the 1980s.

But electricity shortages after the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit the Tohoku northeastern region and other factors have changed people's lifestyles, leading to a decrease in customers visiting restaurants late at night.