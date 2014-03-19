Universal Studios Japan will raise ticket prices in February, theme park operator USJ said Tuesday, for an eighth consecutive year of increases.

Visitors 12 and older will pay 7,600 yen ($64.70) for a one-day "studio pass," a 200-yen increase. Seniors and small children will be subject to smaller hikes.

For the fiscal year ending in March, USJ is on pace to exceed the record traffic of 13.9 million people set in fiscal 2015.