Man pushes woman into oncoming train on platform
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 28
Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man for pushing a woman into a train on a platform in Kobe, reports Nikkan Sports

At around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Koichi Kubo, a resident of Higashiomi City, Shiga Prefecture, allegedly made body contact with the woman, a 43-year-old resident of Germany, in pushing her into an oncoming limited express train from a platform at JR Sannomiya Station.

The woman suffered scratches to her right hand that are not considered serious.

Kubo, who has been charged with attempted murder, denies the charges. "I don't remember," the suspect is quoted by officers from the Fukiai Police Station. "There was no intent to kill."

Prior to the incident, the woman, who was with her husband, 43, and Kubo brushed shoulders on the platform. The suspect then turned around and delivered the alleged body blow. The woman's husband subsequently alerted police after restraining the suspect, according to Jiji Press (Dec. 28).

神戸市のJR三ノ宮駅で、女性に体当たりしてホームから突き落とそうとしたとして男が逮捕されました。帰宅時間帯だったということもあり、ホームには大勢の客がいて騒然となりました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
